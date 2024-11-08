 />
SSC March 2025 public examination payment schedule announced

Published - November 08, 2024 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates appearing for the Secondary School Certificate examination, the OSSC and vocational public examinations to be held in March 2025, are required to pay the examination fee to their school headmasters without late fee latest by November 18, the Director of Government Examinations (DGE) said on Friday.

Announcing the payment schedule, it said the headmasters or the principals are to further remit the examination fee online through cyber treasury by enclosing the list of all candidates by November 19.

The last date for submission of printed nominal rolls by the headmasters in the District Educational Officers’ office is November 23, and the last date for submission of printed nominal rolls in the DGE office is November 27.

Fee remittances with a late fee of ₹500 by students is December 21 and by the HMs is December 23. The dates of remittance of examination fee will not be extended under any circumstances, the DGE added.

The fee for regular candidates for all subjects is ₹125 and for up to three and less than three subjects is ₹110.

More details can be had on www.bse.telangana.gov.in

