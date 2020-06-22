SSC grade points released

After issuing orders promoting all the SSC students, the government has allotted the grade points to all the registered students and made them available on www.bse.telangana.gov.in on Monday.

According to Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy grade points have been allotted to 5,34,903 students on the basis of their internal marks. She said students were promoted after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided not to conduct the examinations for 10th class students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students can now collect their marks sheets from their school heads and any discrepancies in the memos can be brought to the notice of the Directorate of Government Examinations through the headmasters or principals concerned. The discrepancies would be resolved as per the procedure.