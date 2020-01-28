‘SSC exams under CCTV surveillance’

Collector K. Shashanka warned teachers and others involved in conducting the SSC examinations of stern action if they resort to any illegal and unethical practices for securing highest ranks.

At a meeting with the SSC examinations special officers and headmasters here on Tuesday, the Collector said that they would conduct the exams under CCTV surveillance and police bandobust to avoid cheating or mass copying to ensure value-based and quality education.

“Teachers should not focus on increasing GPA percentage of students. Instead, they should accord priority to impart quality education for a strong foundation of students’ future,” he stated.

The Collector released model paper books for SSC students. DEO Durga Prasad, sectoral officer J. Anuradha and others were also present.