‘SSC exams under CCTV surveillance’

Collector K. Shashanka warned teachers and others involved in conducting the SSC examinations of stern action if they resort to any illegal and unethical practices for securing highest ranks.
At a meeting with the SSC examinations special officers and headmasters here on Tuesday, the Collector said that they would conduct the exams under CCTV surveillance and police bandobust to avoid cheating or mass copying to ensure value-based and quality education.
“Teachers should not focus on increasing GPA percentage of students. Instead, they should accord priority to impart quality education for a strong foundation of students’ future,” he stated.
The Collector released model paper books for SSC students. DEO Durga Prasad, sectoral officer J. Anuradha and others were also present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.