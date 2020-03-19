SSC exams today: students can wear masks to centre

KHAMMAM

19 March 2020 00:14 IST

Chief Superintendents, Departmental Officers asked to take precautions against COVID-19

Around 18,656 students will take the SSC public examinations to be held at 94 examination centres across the district from March 19.

The authorities have issued guidelines that contain basic protective measures against COVID-19 to be observed by the Chief Superintendents and other staff drafted for exam duty, sources said.

The School Education Department has decided to allow students to carry protective masks to the exam centre. Instructions have been issued to the staff concerned to ensure hygienic conditions in all centres, sources added.

Advertising

Advertising

All the requisite precautions have been taken to ensure smooth conduct of SSC exams beginning on Thursday, said District Educational Officer Madanmohan.

All Chief Superintendents and Departmental Officers have been asked to follow the necessary precautions against coronavirus, he said, adding that soaps and adequate water will be ensured in all the centres.

A total of six flying squads and 94 sitting squads have been constituted to check malpractice across the district.