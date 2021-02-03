SSC exams to have only six papers this year

Hyderabad

03 February 2021 20:23 IST

Exam time increased by 30 minutes

Tenth class students taking the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams this year will have to write just six papers instead of 11 with more choice in questions and increased time of the examination.

It means, students have to write only one paper for each subject instead of two papers in the existing format. The reduced papers will, however, be applicable to only this year. The changes were made to give relief to students due to COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent disturbance of academic atmosphere including disruption of regular classes.

The examinations will be conducted for a total of 600 marks including 480 marks for the Board exams and 120 marks for internals, which will be the average of two formative assessments. There will be no change in the existing weightage of marks - 80 marks for the Board exam and 20 marks for formative assessment for all six papers.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the pattern, paper-I and paper-II of First Language, English, Mathematics, General Science (Physical Science and Biology) and Social Studies will be merged into a single paper instead of two papers for each subject. There will be no change in the second language paper,” a note issued by the government said.

At the same time, students will also get an additional 30 minutes in the exam with the duration of the examination increased to 3 hours and 15 minutes instead of 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Since classes were held online for a major part of the academic year due to the pandemic, students will get more choice in questions in all the papers. Questions will also be framed from the syllabus given under essential core concepts or units for classroom transaction for all subjects.

Separate answer booklets will be given for Physical Sciences part-A and Biological Science part-B to facilitate separate valuation of answer scripts. The government has not changed the marks pattern of composite courses, OSSC courses and vocational courses.