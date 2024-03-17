GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SSC exams start today in Telangana

Reach the centre by 8.30 a.m. say the officials; students will be allowed only five minutes of grace time

March 17, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The SSC public examinations will commence on Monday in 2,676 centres across Telangana and the officials have asked the students to start early and report early to avoid traffic delays.

Though the exams will begin at 9.30 a.m. students will be allowed only five minutes of grace time and no one will be allowed into the centres after 9.35 a.m. It is better for students to reach the centres by 8.30 a.m.

As many as 5,08,385 students registered for the exams and 30,000 invigilators have been deployed for exam duties. Students will be allowed to carry only their hall ticket, pad, pencil, pencil, scale, sharpener, eraser, and geometry instruments. To curb malpractice cases and monitor exams, 144 flying squad teams have been constituted. Sitting squads have also been arranged in problematic centres by the DEOs concerned.

The Director of Government Examinations said the staff assigned exam duties have been directed to wear photo identity cards to prevent outsiders’ entry into centres. Candidates and staff will not be allowed to leave the centre until completion of the examination. Hall tickets are hosted on the website https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/.

