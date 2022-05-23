SSC examinations begins

Government conducting the public examination after a gap of two years

SSC students gather at an examination centre on the first day of the SSC examinations in Sangareddy district on Monday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 public examinations got off to a smooth start in north Telangana region and other parts of the State on Monday. The physical examinations are being held after a gap of two years.

A total of 5,03,041 regular candidates have appeared on the first day of examination out of the total 5,08,143 candidates that were issued hall tickets. 5,102 were absent and the attendance percentage is 99%. As far as private candidates are concerned, 89 students attended the examination while 69 abstained.

At Nizamabad Collector C. Narayana Reddy visited the examination centre at Manick Bhavan and Kakatiya High School and examined how the examinations are being conducted. He has directed the officials to see that there should not be any copying and register cases of malpractice if any. The Collector has also asked about facilities like water at the examination centre.

SSC students at an exam centre on the first day of examinations in Sangareddy district. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Out of the total 22,424 students, 22,151 had attended the examinations in 153 centres while 273 abstained.

In Sangareddy district Additional Collector Rajarshi Shah has visited some examinations in Kondapur mandal. A total of 22,346 students Out of the 22,555 students have attended the examination on the first day according to district education officer N. Rajesh.

The SSC public examinations began on a smooth note with 99.42% students appearing for the exam across Karimnagar district on Monday. Of the total 12,763 students, as many as 12,690 students appeared for the SSC exam on the first day. A total of 73 students were absent.

No malpractice case was reported from any of the examination centres across the district on the first day, official sources said.

Collector R V Karnan inspected two examination centres in the district headquarters town and monitored the smooth conduct of the exam across the district with the officials of the school education department.

He asked the officials to ensure adequate drinking water and ORS sachets among other basic amenities at all the examination centres.

In Khammam, Collector V P Gautham made a surprise inspection of the examination centre at Jyothi Bala Mandir High School.

He oversaw the arrangements made at the examination centre including the CCTV camera facility to ensure that the exams are conducted in a fair and transparent manner.