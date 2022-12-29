SSC examination timetable released

December 29, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Board of Secondary Education has released tentative timetable for SSC, OSSC and vocational and regular, private and once failed candidates beginning April 3, 2023. They will be held till April 13. ADVERTISEMENT

