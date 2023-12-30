ADVERTISEMENT

SSC Examination from March 18

December 30, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The examinations will continue till April 2

The Hindu Bureau

The Schedule for Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations were released on Saturday. According to the schedule, the examinations will commence on March 18 and end on April 2. The timings for the examinations are 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. 

On 18 March the examination papers are First Language (Group-A), First Language Part- I (Composite Course), First Language Part - II (Composite Course). On 19 March the examination is for Second Language. On 21 March the examination paper is Third Language (English). On 23 March the examination paper is Mathematics. On 26 March the examination paper is of Science Part - I Physical Science. On 28 March the examination paper is of Science Part - II Biological Science. On 30 March the examination paper is of Social Studies. On 1st April the examination is of OSSC Main Language Paper - I (Sanskrit and Arabic) and SSC vocational Course (Theory). On 2nd April OSSC Main Language Paper (Sanskrit and Arabic).

The performance of the candidate in the examination will be cancelled, if the candidate appears in the examination centre other than the originally allotted by the office, said a release issued by the Director of Board of Secondary Education.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US