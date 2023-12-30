GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SSC Examination from March 18

The examinations will continue till April 2

December 30, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Schedule for Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations were released on Saturday. According to the schedule, the examinations will commence on March 18 and end on April 2. The timings for the examinations are 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. 

On 18 March the examination papers are First Language (Group-A), First Language Part- I (Composite Course), First Language Part - II (Composite Course). On 19 March the examination is for Second Language. On 21 March the examination paper is Third Language (English). On 23 March the examination paper is Mathematics. On 26 March the examination paper is of Science Part - I Physical Science. On 28 March the examination paper is of Science Part - II Biological Science. On 30 March the examination paper is of Social Studies. On 1st April the examination is of OSSC Main Language Paper - I (Sanskrit and Arabic) and SSC vocational Course (Theory). On 2nd April OSSC Main Language Paper (Sanskrit and Arabic).

The performance of the candidate in the examination will be cancelled, if the candidate appears in the examination centre other than the originally allotted by the office, said a release issued by the Director of Board of Secondary Education.

