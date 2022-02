SSC exam time table released

The Board of Secondary Education has released the time table for SSC exams, scheduled to begin from May 11.

The First Language Paper (Group A), First Language Paper - 1 (Composite Course), First Language Paper - II are scheduled on May 11. The following day, Second Language Paper is scheduled. On May 13, the Third Language English Paper is scheduled, followed by Mathematics on the next day.

On May 16, General Science Paper is scheduled, followed by Social Studies on May 17, OSSC Main Language Paper - I (Sanskrit and Arabic) on May 18, OSSC Main Language Paper - II (Sanskrit and Arabic) on May 19 and SSC Vocational Course (Theory) on May 20 are scheduled.

Examinations will begin at 9.30 a.m.