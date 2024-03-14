SSC exam takers to get 5 minutes of grace time

March 14, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

Hyderabad Realising that the ‘One-minute late’ rule is playing havoc with students, the State government is likely to give five minutes of grace time for Class 10 exams that are being held from March 18 to April 2.

The SSC Public Examinations will begin at 9.30 a.m. and students will be allowed into the centre up to 9.35 a.m. The exams will be conducted from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. However, the first language composite course and science subjects will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 12.50 p.m. The Part-I physical science and Part-II biological science exams will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on two days.

This year 5,08,385 students have registered for the exams and among these 2,57,952 are boys and 2,50,433 girls. The exams will be held at 2,676 centres. Hall tickets can be downloaded from the website ‘bse.telangana.gov.in’/

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT