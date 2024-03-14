ADVERTISEMENT

SSC exam takers to get 5 minutes of grace time

March 14, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Realising that the ‘One-minute late’ rule is playing havoc with students, the State government is likely to give five minutes of grace time for Class 10 exams that are being held from March 18 to April 2.

The SSC Public Examinations will begin at 9.30 a.m. and students will be allowed into the centre up to 9.35 a.m. The exams will be conducted from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. However, the first language composite course and science subjects will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 12.50 p.m. The Part-I physical science and Part-II biological science exams will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on two days.

This year 5,08,385 students have registered for the exams and among these 2,57,952 are boys and 2,50,433 girls. The exams will be held at 2,676 centres. Hall tickets can be downloaded from the website ‘bse.telangana.gov.in’/

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US