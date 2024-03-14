GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SSC exam takers to get 5 minutes of grace time

March 14, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Realising that the ‘One-minute late’ rule is playing havoc with students, the State government is likely to give five minutes of grace time for Class 10 exams that are being held from March 18 to April 2.

The SSC Public Examinations will begin at 9.30 a.m. and students will be allowed into the centre up to 9.35 a.m. The exams will be conducted from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. However, the first language composite course and science subjects will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 12.50 p.m. The Part-I physical science and Part-II biological science exams will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on two days.

This year 5,08,385 students have registered for the exams and among these 2,57,952 are boys and 2,50,433 girls. The exams will be held at 2,676 centres. Hall tickets can be downloaded from the website ‘bse.telangana.gov.in’/

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.