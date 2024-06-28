SSC Advanced Supplementary records 73.03% pass percentage

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, announced the TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Results 2024 on Friday. A total of 46,731 candidates appeared from across the State and 34,126 have passed, recording a pass percentage of 73.03%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Girls led the charts by 5.36%. Of the 17,589 girls, 13,432 (76.37%) passed. Among the boys, 29,142 appeared and 20,694 passed, recording a pass percentage of 71.01 %.

In districts, with 100% pass percentage, Nirmal stood first where as Vikarabad (42.14%) stood last. Hyderabad reported a pass percentage of 71.22%.

“The results of a few candidates are withheld for want of certain information from the school/spot valuation camp/examination centre. These cases will be finalised and released shortly,” Director of Government Examinations A. Krishna Rao said in an official release.

Students seeking recount of their marks are required to remit ₹500 per subject by applying to the director. Meanwhile, those looking to get re-evaluation of their answer sheets are required to submit the application form along with a copy of the computerised printed memo countersigned by the headmaster of the concerned school and a fee of ₹1,000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.