S. S. Prasad, IOFS, will assume the role of Chief General Manager of Ordnance Factory Medak on Monday, succeeding K. Sudhakar following his retirement.

Mr. Prasad joined the Indian Ordnance Factories in April 1992, beginning his career as an Assistant Works Manager at the Optoelectronics Factory in Dehradun in July 1993, where he served for nearly seven years. He then transferred to the Ordnance Parachute Factory in Kanpur in February 2002. After three years there, he moved to OFMK in May 2005, gaining experience in BMP assembly, testing, trials, machining intricate components and material management over the next four years.

In February 2009, he was transferred to the Ordnance Factory Dehradun, where he served for four years. Subsequently, in June 2013, he was posted to the Vehicle Factory Jabalpur, working with Class-B vehicles for nearly three years. In June 2016, he was assigned to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in New Delhi as Director, where he spent seven years, contributing to the development and implementation of schemes and initiatives aimed at strengthening Panchayati Raj Institutions and other stakeholders across all States and UTs.