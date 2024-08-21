ADVERTISEMENT

SRU secures 98th rank in NIRF engineering category

Published - August 21, 2024 08:44 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

 

SR University (SRU) chancellor A. Varada Reddy said the institution secured 98th rank in the engineering category of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released recently by the Ministry of Education. “Additionally, the university is ranked within the 101-150 band in the university category and the 151-200 band in the overall category,” he said in a press note.

Vice chancellor Deepak Garg highlighted that SRU leads among private institutes and universities in Telangana in the NIRF rankings. Mr. Garg mentioned the university’s record of over 3,000 publications, 400 published patents, 20 granted patents and research funding totalling ₹15 crore from over 50 projects.

