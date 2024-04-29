ADVERTISEMENT

SRU conducts one-day programming hackathon

April 29, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

 

SR University-Warangal on Sunday organised a programming hackathon, a 12-hour coding event that brought together the university’s 1,600 students. Vice-Chancellor Deepak Garg lauded the participants for their zeal and commitment, emphasising the event’s significance in providing a practical platform for students to apply their theoretical knowledge. Head of the department of computer science Sheshikala Martha, associate head Ch. Sandeep, coordinator Suresh Kumar Mandala, and subject coordinators Pramod Poladi, P. Praveen, K. Balakrishna and K. Ravi offered guidance.

