SRSP may not be full, but water is enough for two crops

Water stored in the Srisamsagar Project reservoir has slowly but steadily increased from 18.158 tmcft on September 1 to 72.908 tmcft as on Monday (September 30) as against its total capacity of 90 tmcft. The water level increased from 1,063.60 ft to 1,086.90ft as against its full reservoir level of 1,091ft. The instant inflow is 22,570 cusecs. Though there are fluctuations in the inflows, it indicates that if it continues for the next few days the project may get filled to its fullest level.

With rains upstream Godavari in Maharashtra and also the gates of Vishnupuri and other reservoirs being opened, the inflows are coming into the reservoir and the flood and water level in the SRSP is giving hopes for bumper kharif and also yasangi (rabi) in its 9 lakh ayacut spread over five old districts in the State.

The inflow was 26,655 cusecs on Monday at 6 a.m. and increased to 29,630 cusecs at 9 a.m. and slowly reduced to 22,570 in the evening. This day last year, the water level was 1,084.20ft with a capacity of 64.369 tmcft. However, never in this season the inflow crossed 80,000 cusecs any day. Since the June 1 it received 69.857 tmcft water, according to the project authorities.

They said that flood flow may continue for one or two days. On the other hand, water which arrived from Kaleswaram got accumulated in the Flood Flow Canal. As pump house works at Mupkal are not yet completed, FFC gates have not been lifted to let the water enter the reservoir. And, it is not possible to send the water from FFC into the reservoir through reverse pumping system given the water level and coming flood.