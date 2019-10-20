SRSP gates lifted to release water

With water in the Sri Ram Sagar Project reaching to full reservoir level (FRL) following incessant rains upstream Godavari and the project catchment area in the district and neighbouring districts of Nirmal and Adilabad the project authorities released 2,000 cusecs in the main canal on Sunday afternoon and increased it to 6,000 cusecs by 6 p.m.

The instant inflow which was 6,664 cusecs at 6 a.m. increased to 38,216 cusecs at 9 a.m. taking the water level to 1090.00 ft as against its full reservoir level of 1091.00ft. At 6 p.m. On Sunday the water level was at 1090.10ft with the capacity of 85.360 tmc ft as against the full capacity of 90.30 tmc ft. The instant inflow was 25,490 cusecs.

The project authorities said that in view of continuous rains the project was likely to get filled to its brim receiving remaining 5 tmc ft water in next few days. Meanwhile, water release in the main canal would continue as the flood comes into the reservoir, they added.