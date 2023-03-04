SRPC urges NLDC to consider region-wise losses for transmission charges

March 04, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Southern Region Power Committee (SRPC) has blamed higher transmission losses in the Northern Region for affecting the rightful realisation of energy by Souther Region States and requested the National Load Dispatch Centre (NLDC) to address the issue by initiating measures for considering the region-wise losses rather than nationwide losses while formulating various schemes.

Speaking at the 45 th meeting of SRPC held at Pune on Saturday, Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao, who is heading SRPC, said the all-India transmission losses were higher at 4.49% compared to 3.88% in the Southern Region. Higher transmission losses in the Northern Region were impacting nationwide losses.

He stated that the Southern Region had met peak demand of 61,402 megawatt (load) on March 1 out of the all-India peak demand of 2,15,888 MW. The SRPC chairperson suggested that the member States plan well in advance to meet the rising demand for energy considering the constraints faced last year owing to acute coal shortage, sudden outages and non-availability of power in the exchange as the peak demand in the Southern Region was expected to cross 65 GW (65,000 MW).

ADVERTISEMENT

TS plea to NTPC

In his capacity as SRPC chairperson, Mr. Prabhakar Rao asked the NTPC authorities to commission both units of 2×800 MW of Telangana Super Thermal Power Station without any further delay. Despite the assurance given by NTPC to commission the first phase of TSTPS at Ramagundam by October 2022, work on the project was yet to be completed and, as a result, the power utilities of Telangana were forced to purchase energy at high costs from the exchange to meet the increasing demand form rabi agricultural operations and the onset of summer.

Explaining that Telangana was in the forefront of adopting new technologies and the power utilities of other States were trying to emulate TS-Transco to resolve the corridor constraints, particularly in the densely populated cities, he stated that TS-Transco had taken up a pilot project for conversion of a 132 KV line into 220 KV line by utilising Composite Insulated Cross Arms (CICA) for upgrading the transmission capacity of the existing line by replacing the existing conductor with High Temperature Low Sag (HTLS) conductor.

After successful completion of the pilot project for a portion of line (two towers), the 12-km 132 KV line from Gachibowli to Ramchandrapuram in Hyderabad was upgraded to 220 KV line for transmitting higher quantum of power without going for an extra corridor. Member-Secretary of SRPC Asit Singh, CMDs of power utilities of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Puducherry besides those form Telangana participated in the meeting.