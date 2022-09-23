SRPC urges CTU to utilise spare transmission capacity before planning new

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairperson of the Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC) D. Prabhakar Rao has requested the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) to plan the interstate transmission system at optimum level utilising the already available spare capacities to avoid unnecessary burden on the end consumer.

He made the request at the 43 rd SRPC meeting held virtually from Vidyut Soudha here on Friday. Mr. Prabhakar Rao heads the committee in his capacity as Chairman and Managing Director of Transmission Corporation of Telangana Ltd (TS-Transco) and Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco).

The meeting reviewed the CTU proposal for construction of additional interstate transmission system required for upcoming renewable energy projects (solar and wind) in the Southern Region. Heads of power utilities of Southern States – Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Union Territory of Puducherry – their senior executives, heads of several Central power utilities and others participated in the meeting virtually.

Mr. Prabhakar Rao complimented all the southern States for inculcating and maintaining grid discipline to foster the grid security for ensuring reliable power supply to consumers. The SRPC had become a coherent force in the matter of grid discipline.

The meeting also reviewed the Implementation of Automatic Meter Reading System, necessity of Unified Network Management System for Interstate Transmission Network and strengthening of cyber security measures in the Southern Region. Chairman and Managing Director of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL) G. Raghuma Reddy, Director of TS-Transco T. Jagath Reddy were the other participants from Telangana in the meeting.