SRPC urges CTU to utilise spare transmission capacity before planning new

It will reduce unnecessary burden on end consumer: SRPC chief Prabhakar Rao 

Telangana Bureau HYDERABAD
September 23, 2022 19:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairperson of the Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC) D. Prabhakar Rao has requested the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) to plan the interstate transmission system at optimum level utilising the already available spare capacities to avoid unnecessary burden on the end consumer.

He made the request at the 43 rd SRPC meeting held virtually from Vidyut Soudha here on Friday. Mr. Prabhakar Rao heads the committee in his capacity as Chairman and Managing Director of Transmission Corporation of Telangana Ltd (TS-Transco) and Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco).

The meeting reviewed the CTU proposal for construction of additional interstate transmission system required for upcoming renewable energy projects (solar and wind) in the Southern Region. Heads of power utilities of Southern States – Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Union Territory of Puducherry – their senior executives, heads of several Central power utilities and others participated in the meeting virtually.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Prabhakar Rao complimented all the southern States for inculcating and maintaining grid discipline to foster the grid security for ensuring reliable power supply to consumers. The SRPC had become a coherent force in the matter of grid discipline.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The meeting also reviewed the Implementation of Automatic Meter Reading System, necessity of Unified Network Management System for Interstate Transmission Network and strengthening of cyber security measures in the Southern Region. Chairman and Managing Director of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL) G. Raghuma Reddy, Director of TS-Transco T. Jagath Reddy were the other participants from Telangana in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app