Srisailam water level set to swell over next 4-5 days

Bringing joy to farmers under the irrigation systems depending on water storage in Srisailam reservoir, water levels in the joint project of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is set to build up for the first time this season with the discharge of flood, received from the upstream, through the spillway of Jurala starting early on Wednesday.

Irrigation systems such as Pothireddypadu, Handri-Neeva, Muchumarri and Kalwakurthy are depending on the water in Srisailam reservoir. The first three projects serve dependant systems in Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra, drinking water to Chennai and also in combined Mahabubnagar district in Telangana.

Water level in Srisailam was 804.1 feet against the full reservoir level of 885 ft and the storage was 31.04 tmc ft against the capacity of 215.81 tmc ft at noon on Wednesday.

The discharge of flood being received from Karnataka that began on Tuesday evening with the switching on of three power generation units at the Jurala dam site assumed sizeable proportion with the commencement of release of flood through the spillway from around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Engineers of Jurala lifted its 12 crest gates for about one-metre height each to let about 48,900 cusecs of flood through the spillway.

Power generation

In addition, another 21,000 cusecs water was also being let into the river course with the operation of three power generation units. Lifting of water to the irrigation systems based on Jurala reservoir is also continuing with over 3,100 cusecs through Nettempadu, Bhima and Koilsaga. Drawal of another 1,200 cusecs was also continuing through Left, Right and Parallel Canals of the reservoir. All these systems fill minor irrigation tanks in combined Mahabubnagar district. Discharge of flood from the spillway of Jurala was increased to about 99,000 cusecs at 8.30 a.m., to 1.41 lakh cusecs around 11 a.m. through 22 gates and to 1.6 lakh cusecs through 24 gates at 5.30 p.m. as the inflows into the reservoir also kept rising with 1.69 lakh cusecs recorded at 1 p.m. and at 1.8 lakh cusecs at 5.30 p.m. Similarly, the outflow at Narayanpur was over 1.85 lakh cusecs through 18 spillway gates around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

CWC forecast

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has forecast that Almatti reservoir in Karnataka would receive 15.26 tmc ft volume of flood in 24 hours time till 8 a.m. on Thursday with the inflows of over 1.76 lakh cusecs.

Simiarly, it has forecast increase in the inflows into Narayanpur in Karnataka and Ujjani (across Bhima, a tributary of Krishna) in Maharashtra due to continuing heavy rains in the catchment areas.

“Due to ongoing rains in Maharashtra and rise in water levels in Krishna and its tributaries, there is likelihood of increased inflows into Almatti dam during the next 3-4 days and the storage in Srisailam will increase over the next 4-5 days,” the CWC forecast indicated.

Pumping stopped

Meanwhile, inflows in the reservoirs based on tributaries of Godavari such as Kaddam, Kumram Bheem were also continuing, although there was no noteworthy flood into Singur, Nizamsagar and Sriramsagar. Water from the tributaries was increasing level in Yellampally. As a result, pumping of water from Kannepally and Kasipet pump houses was stopped on Tuesday.