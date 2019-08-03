Srisailam storage swells with heavy flood from Almatti

Water level in Srisailam reservoir continues to swell with the heavy flood reaching it from Almatti through Narayanapur and Jurala dams as heavy rains continue to lash the catchment areas of the Krishna river in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Storage in the reservoir, which was was only about 31 tmc ft at 9 p.m. on July 31, has reached to 80.36 tmc ft, against its capacity of 215.81 tmc ft, at 9 p.m. on Saturday. The reservoir started receiving flood from the wee hours of August 1.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has forecast that heavy rains are still lashing the catchment areas of Krishna and Almatti reservoir would get over 21.3 tmc ft volume of flood in the 24-hour period till 8 a.m. on Sunday. Both the inflows and outflows of Almatti were continuing at over 2.47 lakh cusecs at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Heavy discharge

Similarly, the inflows into Narayanpur were recorded at 2.3 lakh cusecs and a flood of over 2.36 lakh cusecs was being discharged into the river course through 21 spillway gates. Jurala was getting 2.22 lakh cusecs of inflows and the discharge of flood into the river course was nearly 2.19 lakh cusecs, including over 1.87 lakh cusecs through 23 gates of the spillway and nearly 31,300 cusecs through power generation.

Drawal of water to all irrigation systems based on Jurala reservoir — Bhima-I, Bhima-II, Nettempadu and Koilsagar lifts and Left, Right and Parallel Canals — to fill the minor irrigation tanks linked to them was also on.

Godavari basin

In the Godavari basin, there are no inflows worth mentioning into major reservoir such as Singur, Nizamsagar, Sriramsagar, Mid Maniar and Lower Manair as they were getting water in the range of 150 cusecs to 2,600 cusecs.

However, Yellampally, Kaddam, Kumram Bheem, Swarna and several other irrigation sources were getting heavy flood. Kaddam was getting over 21,000 cusecs of inflows followed by 16,400 cusecs into Yellampally, 15,000 cusecs into Kumram Bheem and 8,117 cusecs into Swarna projects.

At Medigadda barrage, where Godavari gets heavy supplementation from Pranahitha, the inflows were recorded as 4.53 lakh cusecs and outflows at 4.89 lakh cusecs through 65 gates at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The number of minor irrigation tanks in the State getting surplus water has increased to 1,676 tanks, including 1,615 in Godavari basin and another 61 in the Krishna basin as on August 3, sources said.