Srisailam power house fire | A.P. officials helping Telangana counterparts

Energy Secretary N. Srikant has directed officials of the Srisailam right bank power house and A.P. State Load Despatch Centre to extend all help to the officials of Telangana left bank hydel station where a major fire broke out on Thursday night.

According to an official release, the officials of Telangana State Load Despatch Centre called the Chief Engineer (CE) of APSLDC Thursday night and informed about the incident.

The Chief Engineer of Srisailam right bank power house arranged ambulances along with doctors and supporting staff and alerted nearby hospitals.

The AP officials have also provided search lights, blowers and cables for the left bank power house. They assured of necessary assistance in the rescue operations.

