Sriramsagar, Jurala projects get heavy inflows

Discharge of flood at Medigadda Barrage at 11.58 lakh cusecs

Despite let-up in rain in Telangana on Friday, major reservoirs both in the Krishna and the Godavari basins kept getting heavy flood with a rising trend as the catchment areas in Maharashtra and Karnataka were receiving heavy rains.

Flood into Sriramsagar in the Godavari Basin was steady at over 2.15 lakh cusecs throughout the day, while it was rising at Jurala from 92,000 cusecs at 6 a.m. to 1.66 lakh by 6 p.m.

The discharge of flood at Jurala also went up steadily during the day from 85,000 cusecs to 1.92 lakh cusecs including 1.69 lakh cusecs from 27 crest gates.

At Sriramsagar, the discharge remained 2.06 lakh cusecs including 2 lakh cusecs from 33 spillway gates.

With the help of flood discharged at Jurala, the storage of Srisailam reservoir went up by 3 tmc ft from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. crossing 78 tmc ft in the evening against its capacity of 215.8 tmc ft.

The storage of the common reservoir for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is forecast to swell considerably over the next few days as the discharge of flood at Almatti-Narayanpur in Karanataka was on the rise.

At 6 p.m., the discharge of flood at Almatti was 3 lakh cusecs and at Narayanpur it was 3.08 lakh cusecs against inflows of 1.23 lakh cusecs and 2.38 lakh cusecs, respectively.

Based on the rainfall in the catchment areas, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has forecast rise in inflows into Almatti to over 1.75 lakh cusecs by midnight.

According to an advisory of the CWC, 61 cm rainfall was recorded ast Koyna, 57.4 cm at Warana, 55.6 cm at Mahabaleshwar, 14.6 cm at Agumbe, 7.5 cm at Honnali, 6.1 cm at Sadalga and 5.6 cm at Shivamogga, all catchment areas of the Krishna and some of its tributaries in Maharashtra and Karnataka, during the 24-hour period till 8.30 a.m. on Friday.

In the Godavari Basin, Singur (4,400 cusecs), Nizamsagar (15,500), Mid Manair (9,600), Lower Manair (49,200), Kaddam (20,200) and Yellampally (4.03 lakh cusecs) were getting flood, with last four projects discharging flood.

Most of the 36 medium irrigation projects in the two basins were discharging excess flood with their cumulative storage standing at 50.7 tmc ft against capacity of 62.1 tmc ft and cumulative inflows of 2.65 lakh cusecs and outflows of 2.02 lakh cusecs.

Among the minor irrigation tanks, only 10.7% (4,698) of the 43,863 tanks were releasing excess water, another 7,574 filled from 75% to 100% of their capacity and the remaining filled up to 75% of their capacity so far.

Meanwhile, flood from Wardha, Penganga, Manair, Pranahita and others was allowing an extremely heavy discharge of 11.58 lakh cusecs at Medigadda Barrage of Kaleshwaram project through 79 gates, with equal inflows.

At Sammakka Barrage in the downstream the discharge was even higher with supplementation from Indravathi.