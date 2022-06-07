Sriramsagar backwaters as a tourism spot soon

Dr. Sunil Hiremath (left), Nizamabad DFO, and the Nizamabad District Collector C. Narayana Reddy at a review meeting in Nizamabad. Photo: Arrangement

June 07, 2022 05:34 IST

Land acquisition has already been done, says Nizamabad Collector

Nizamabad District Collector C. Narayana Reddy suggested to the district administration to take adequate measures to come up with proposals for the development of Sriramsagar backwaters as a tourism spot.

It may be recalled that the locale shot into prominence to the presence of thousands of blackbucks a couple of years ago when K. Santhosh Kumar, CEO of Navyabharathi Global School, and an avid wildlife photographer, showcased the region to the outside word, and which also saw a drastic decline in the number this summer for many reasons.

At a review meeting in Nizamabad on Monday, the Collector said since the conditions were conducive for the locale to be a great tourism spot, it is imperative to move ahead with long-term plans in this regard.

“With the Tourism Development Corporation and the Forest Development Corporation very keen in this regard, efforts should be initiated for laying an approach road from the SRSP to Binole,” Mr. Reddy said.

“Exempting land where water is stored at the full-storage level of the reservoir, steps should be taken to lay a 33 ft road,” he said.

“Since, the land acquisition in the region has already been done, there should not be any issues with regard to laying the road,” the Collector said. “And, land acquisition can be limited only for laying the proposed road,” he added.

“Even this will be done after consultation with people’s representatives, village development committees and with their complete cooperation only,” the Collector said.

“We feel that with the development of the region because of this road, there should be a huge increase in the cost of agricultural lands too and hence we hope farmers in the nearby areas will also support the efforts,” he said.

“It is important for all the departments concerned to work in close coordination,” the Collector said.

The meeting was attended by District Forest Officer Dr. Sunil Hiremath, DRDO Chander, tahsildars of the respective mandals, MPDOs, Irrigation, Land and Revenue, Panchayat Raj Department officials.