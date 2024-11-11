ADVERTISEMENT

SRIRAM’s IAS launches coaching centre in Hyderabad

Published - November 11, 2024 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

SRIRAM’s IAS, a prominent UPSC coaching institute, inaugurated a new centre in Ashok Nagar here on Monday. This expansion aims to serve aspirants in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with the institute’s comprehensive training programmes, paralleling its acclaimed Delhi centre, said Srirangam Sri Sri, Associate Director.

The Hyderabad centre offers a range of courses, including the UPSC Foundation Course, Mentorship, Test Series, and preparation programmes for APPSC and TGPSC exams. “We are here to help students achieve their goals in competitive exams,” he said, and highlighted the institute’s commitment to providing personalised mentorship.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

education

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US