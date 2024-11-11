 />
SRIRAM’s IAS launches coaching centre in Hyderabad

Published - November 11, 2024 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

SRIRAM’s IAS, a prominent UPSC coaching institute, inaugurated a new centre in Ashok Nagar here on Monday. This expansion aims to serve aspirants in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with the institute’s comprehensive training programmes, paralleling its acclaimed Delhi centre, said Srirangam Sri Sri, Associate Director.

The Hyderabad centre offers a range of courses, including the UPSC Foundation Course, Mentorship, Test Series, and preparation programmes for APPSC and TGPSC exams. “We are here to help students achieve their goals in competitive exams,” he said, and highlighted the institute’s commitment to providing personalised mentorship.

