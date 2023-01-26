ADVERTISEMENT

Srinivas Yadav says he will complain to the President about Governor

January 26, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister decries Tamilisai Soundararajan’s remarks against the State government and Chief Minister at the Republic Day celebrations in Raj Bhavan

The Hindu Bureau

Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav said that he will complain to President Draupadi Murmu about Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s remarks against the State government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at the Republic Day celebrations in Raj Bhavan.

Talking to mediapersons, he sought the intervention of the President to initiate action against Ms. Soundararajan. It was unfortunate that she made such remarks holding a Constitutional post and with the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police by her side.

On the other hand, the Governor reportedly sent a report to the Centre expressing her displeasure at the manner the Telangana State government conducted the Republic Day at Raj Bhavan. She said the Central guidelines laid down for the occasion were not followed by the State government. Neither the Chief Minister nor his Cabinet colleagues attended the programme.

Bharat Rashtra Samiti MLC K. Kavitha tweeted, “Choosing country’s infrastructure over Central vista during pandemic, is what we demanded. Choosing farmers, labourers, unemployed youth over focusing on wealth generation for a few is exactly what we have been fighting for. Thank you for echoing the vision of CM KCR Garu”.

The chairman of Telangana Legislative Council Gutha Sukhender Reddy said it was unfortunate that people in responsible position refused to see the development in Telangana. Those who criticised the State government must also explain what the Centre had done. If the same question was posed to them, they talked about development of national highways by the Centre. It was not right to target agricultural stations and new buildings, he added.

Related Topics

Telangana

