Srinivas Reddy bucks the trend of Speakers losing polls

December 03, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Parige Srinivas Reddy has bucked the trend of incumbent Speakers of the Legislative Assembly losing election after holding the post.

Mr. Reddy won his sixth election from Banswada Assembly constituency in Kamareddy and set a unique record of a Speaker, who has held office, winning his successive polls.

The veteran BRS leader had made his electoral debut in 1994 and went on to win all Assembly elections barring 2004, when he tasted defeat in the hands of Congress candidate Bajireddi Goverdhan.

Records show that any person, who has held the office of the Speaker, whether in united Andhra Pradesh or bifurcated Telangana State, has never won the election. He has bucked the trend prevalent since 1999.

Data of previous elections show that the then Speaker K. Pratibha Bharati lost the 2004 Assembly election after serving the post between 1999-2004. In the same tone, K.R. Suresh Reddy of the Congress after serving as Speaker from 2004-2009 lost the subsequent election. So was the case with N. Kiran Reddy and Nadendla Manohar, who were Speakers between 2009-2011 and 2011-2014.

In the first election after Telangana was created in 2014, Madhusudana Chary was made the Speaker but lost in 2018 election. It is to the credit of Mr. Srinivas Reddy that he has re-written history.