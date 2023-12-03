HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Srinivas Reddy bucks the trend of Speakers losing polls

December 03, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Parige Srinivas Reddy has bucked the trend of incumbent Speakers of the Legislative Assembly losing election after holding the post.

Mr. Reddy won his sixth election from Banswada Assembly constituency in Kamareddy and set a unique record of a Speaker, who has held office, winning his successive polls.

The veteran BRS leader had made his electoral debut in 1994 and went on to win all Assembly elections barring 2004, when he tasted defeat in the hands of Congress candidate Bajireddi Goverdhan.

Records show that any person, who has held the office of the Speaker, whether in united Andhra Pradesh or bifurcated Telangana State, has never won the election. He has bucked the trend prevalent since 1999.

Data of previous elections show that the then Speaker K. Pratibha Bharati lost the 2004 Assembly election after serving the post between 1999-2004. In the same tone, K.R. Suresh Reddy of the Congress after serving as Speaker from 2004-2009 lost the subsequent election. So was the case with N. Kiran Reddy and Nadendla Manohar, who were Speakers between 2009-2011 and 2011-2014.

In the first election after Telangana was created in 2014, Madhusudana Chary was made the Speaker but lost in 2018 election. It is to the credit of Mr. Srinivas Reddy that he has re-written history.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.