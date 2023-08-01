Srinivas Goud terms cases on his poll affidavit as attempts to defame him

August 01, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Excise V. Srinivas Goud has alleged that Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy is making his cronies file petitions in courts, unable to face him in the electoral field and has offered to quit as Minister in case it is proved that he has encroached even an inch of wakf land.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday along with party MLAs A. Venkateshwar Reddy and B. Krishna Mohan Reddy, Mr. Goud sought to know whether Mr. Revanth Reddy would quit as PCC chief, if he failed to prove his allegation of wakf land encroachment. The Minister felt that the PCC chief could be envious about him as he won the 2018 election with a record majority for Mahabubnagar constituency.

Mr. Srinivas Goud observed that the petitions being filed against him in courts were part of the efforts of his political opponents to defame him in the name of RTI on his election affidavit. He mentioned that the Election Commission had already made it clear that there was no tampering in his election affidavit. The petitioner had moved the court with part information and it was being publicised as if he had committed something wrong, the Minister said.

The Minister stated that he would submit all information to the court, including the clean chit given to him by the Election Commission.

