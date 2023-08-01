HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Srinivas Goud terms cases on his poll affidavit as attempts to defame him

Effort by TPCC chief Revanth Reddy who is afraid of facing him electorally, says Minister

August 01, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Minister for Excise V. Srinivas Goud.

File photo of Minister for Excise V. Srinivas Goud. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Excise V. Srinivas Goud has alleged that Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy is making his cronies file petitions in courts, unable to face him in the electoral field and has offered to quit as Minister in case it is proved that he has encroached even an inch of wakf land.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday along with party MLAs A. Venkateshwar Reddy and B. Krishna Mohan Reddy, Mr. Goud sought to know whether Mr. Revanth Reddy would quit as PCC chief, if he failed to prove his allegation of wakf land encroachment. The Minister felt that the PCC chief could be envious about him as he won the 2018 election with a record majority for Mahabubnagar constituency.

Mr. Srinivas Goud observed that the petitions being filed against him in courts were part of the efforts of his political opponents to defame him in the name of RTI on his election affidavit. He mentioned that the Election Commission had already made it clear that there was no tampering in his election affidavit. The petitioner had moved the court with part information and it was being publicised as if he had committed something wrong, the Minister said.

The Minister stated that he would submit all information to the court, including the clean chit given to him by the Election Commission.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.