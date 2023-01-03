Sridhar Reddy, student leader in 1969 Telangana agitation, passes away

January 03, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

Congress party senior leader M. Sridhar Reddy, 79, passed away here on Monday. As a student leader in the separate Telangana agitation that was held in 1969, he had played a key role and inspired the youth. Last rites will be performed on Tuesday at Jubilee Hills Mahaprasthanam.

Born on May 1, 1944, Mr. Sridhar Reddy was active in student politics at Osmania University. He worked as president of OU’s Arts College students union. A hardcore Telangana activist, Mr. Sridhar Reddy had spearheaded 1969 Telangana agitation as student leader and established counter political entity against Sampoorna Telangana Praja Samithi (STPS) established by former chief minister and Congress leader Marri Channa Reddy.

He had also worked as the president of All India Yuva Janata (youth wing of Janata Party) in 1979. He had contested as Janata party candidate against former Congress minister P. Shivshankar for Lok Sabha Secunderabad seat.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy had worked as chairman of AP Sports Authority during the tenure of late Chief Minister N. Janardhan Reddy.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed condolences over the demise of M. Sridhar Reddy, first generation Telangana movement leader and student Union leader of Osmania University. He recalled Mr. Sridhar Reddy’s contribution to the Telangana movement in the first and final stages. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his deepest condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy condoled the death of Mr. Sridhar Reddy recalling his services to Telangana and how he had inspired the youth, being a student leader.

G. Niranjan, TPCC senior vice-president condoled the death of Mr. Sridhar Reddy stating that it was great loss to the people of Telangana. “Mr. Sridhar Reddy was a staunch separatist and in the forefront of the 1969 Telangana agitation. He formed rebel Telangana Praja Samithi against the TPS headed by Dr. Marri Channa Reddy. I express my deep condolences,” said Mr Niranjan in a release here.

TPCC State general secretary Manvata Roy condoled the death of Sridhar Reddy, terming him as real fighter for Telangana.