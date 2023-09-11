Sridhar Babu to head manifesto committee of Telangana Congress

September 11, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - HYDERABAD

In the run-up to the Assembly elections, several committees have been constituted by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for Telangana with Manthani MLA Duddilla Sridhar Babu given charge of the all-important manifesto committee.

Former deputy chief minister Damodar Raja Narasimha will head the election management committee, according to a statement issued by the AICC. The committee will also include Vamshi Chand Reddy, E.Komraiah, Gnyaneshwar Mudiraj, Namidla Srinivas, Jaganlal Naik, Suprabhat Rao, Bharat Chavhan and Fakruddin.

The manifesto committee led by Mr.Sridhar Babu will have Gaddam Prasad as vice-chairman apart from 22 other members including Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Balram Naik, R.Damodhar Reddy, G.Chinna Reddy, Sambhani Chandrasekhar, Potla Nageswara Rao, M.Ramesh Mudiraj, Obaidullah Kotwal, Taher Bin Hamdan, Yerra Sekhar, G.Nagaiah, Gandrath Sujata, Ravali Reddy, K.Venkata Swamy, Marri Adithya Reddy, Janaiah, Deepak John, Medipally Satyam, Chanda Lingaiah, Movva Vijay Babu and Chamala Srinivas.

The TPCC chief, CLP leader in the Assembly and floor leader in the Legislative Council, heads of frontal organisations, Indian National Trade Union Congress and SC, ST, OBC and minority departments will be ex-officio members of the panel.

Former union minister Balram Naik will head the programme implementation committee with 10 members while former minister Shabbir Ali will chair the publicity committee. He will be assisted by E. Anil Kumar as vice-chariman.

A charge-sheet committee will be headed by former MLA and AICC secretary Sampath Kumar whilw Ramulu Naik will be the vice-chairman. The communications committee will have Jetti Kusum Kumar and Madan Mohan Rao. Ponnam Prabhakar will chair the training committee while the strategy committee will be headed by former MLC Premsagar Rao.