Sridhar Babu says it was KCR who warned ruthless demolition of 28,000 illegal structures

Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu has accused the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) of instigating people when the government has already assured that those vacating houses on the Musi Riverbed would get new houses before they leave.

At a press conference here, Mr. Sridhar Babu compared the BRS leaders’ behaviour when the displaced people of the Mallanna Sagar project were forcibly moved out without giving compensation. Now they are shedding crocodile tears despite the Congress government giving the displaced 2 BHKs much before they were asked to vacate.

He reminded how a farmer named Malla Reddy set his own funeral pyre and lit it as the BRS government did not pay compensation as per law. Instead of providing the deserved compensation the BRS government brought in a new law reducing the amount to be paid.

Mr. Sridhar Babu asked the BRS leaders to explain how BRS chief Mr. K Chandrashekhar Rao warned of removing 28,000 illegal structures ruthlessly when he was in power. Why are they instigating people now?, he asked.

Action against builders

The Minister also warned that builders who obtained permissions with fake documents and officials who permitted the constructions against norms will face action and law.

Mr. Sridhar Babu said the government was moving ahead taking everyone into confidence, including the NGOs, while shifting people from Musi riverbed. He also assured that those who hold lands legally along the river will be paid compensation as per the Land Acquisition Act.

‘Opposition scaring people’

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is in the USA, accused the opposition parties of scaring people when the government was sympathetic towards their concerns. He said Hyderabad will be developed as an international destination and ultimately people would benefit from it.

