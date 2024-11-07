Sridhar Babu questions BRS leaders’ morality supporting protests by sarpanches

Minister for Industries and IT Duddilla Sridhar Babu questioned the recent protests of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders alongside former sarpanches, stating that in fact they are responsible for the suicide of 60 sarpanches stopping the bill payments pushing them into huge debt.

In a statement here, Mr. Sridhar Babu pointed out that delays in clearing payments for rural projects forced sarpanches into debt. “When local contractors were unwilling to take up small development works, sarpanches stepped up and completed projects on their own, only to be financially burdened by those in power at the time,” he stated, blaming BRS leaders for diverting nearly ₹1,300 crore intended for village development into other areas, leaving the sarpanches unpaid and struggling.

The Minister said sarpanches had to secure private loans with high-interest rates to complete community projects and the BRS government did not pay the bills for 30 months creating an unfortunate situation for the sarpanches.

Mr. Sridhar Babu also recalled when Revanth Reddy, the then TPCC president, voiced support for the struggling sarpanches, BRS leaders accused him of “political opportunism. Now, the same leaders are making a show of concern by leading protests with these very sarpanches,” he said questioning their double standards and opportunism.

He said sarpanches, as the first citizens of the village, deserve respect and support for their service. The Congress government is working on a phased release of funds to address these overdue payments. He appealed to the former sarpanches not to be misled into protests by those who had previously failed them.