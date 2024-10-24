Sridhar Babu pacifies Jeevan Reddy, sulking over his follower’s murder

IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, who has been entrusted with the responsibility of pacifying MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, who is sulking over the murder of his follower in Jagtial district, said the government was committed to bring the accused to justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sridhar Babu said the murder was not acceptable and is being taken seriously by the government, adding that he understood the anguish of Mr. Jeevan Reddy. “He is a senior and respected leader and the party holds him in high regard.”

“Mr. Jeevan Reddy asked for a complete investigation and we have given instructions to the DGP and the District SP to conduct a fair investigation and ensure justice to the family,” the Minister, said adding that the party would support the victim’s family.

Earlier, the Minister participated in a ‘Face-to-face’ programme with the party cadre at Gandhi Bhavan where hundreds of people turned up with their issues. Police constable aspirants who have issues with GO 46 also met the Minister and he assured them that a meeting would be held with the Chief Secretary on October 26 to find a solution to their grievances. He invited some of them for a meeting with the Chief Secretary. He said the government was open to suggestions and that is why the Ministers were inviting people to meet them.

People from different organisations also turned up with their representations. As many as 328 representations were submitted to the Minister over the four-hour meeting and they were passed onto the departments concerned for speedy action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.