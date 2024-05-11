Sridhar Babu dismisses KCR’s claims of development under BRS, says Cong. brought fiscal discipline back on track

Information Minister D. Sridhar Babu saw a wave in favour of the Congress, given the way it handled the implementation of the five guarantees despite the dismal financial situation that the previous BRS government pushed the State into.

Rejecting BRS president K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s claims that Congress ‘mismanaged’ governance in just a few months, he said that the party brought fiscal discipline back on track, which was a gigantic task given the empty coffers and huge debts that BRS left.

“Basically, BRS and BJP are feeling nervous with Congress government’s performance and trying to rake up dead issues, he said at a meeting on Saturday.

He added that the reality was that the State government supplied 56% more power in this year’s two summer months compared to the same months previous year.

Deputy Chief Minister and Power Minister Bhatti Vikramarka released the figures on how the government comfortably met the power demand and supply despite the huge demand due to the harsh summer. It is unfortunate that KCR is trying to sell lies but there will be no takers, he said.

How can the BRS claim it would perform well when the same old and defeated MLAs are seeking votes again in their constituencies? People voted them out of power vexed with their corruption and arrogance and there was still no change in their behaviour. Congress MLAs move close to people and people are happy with the guarantees like free travel for women, 200 units of power free, enhancement of Aarogyasri to ₹10 lakh and gas cylinders at ₹500.

North Telangana rejected the BRS badly due to the enormous corruption in the system and it reflected in the collapse of the Kaleshwaram project constructed with Rs one lakh crores. It is open for the people to see how they had to suffer in the summer due to the faulty construction owing to corruption, he said.

The BRS escaped from all its responsibilities towards farmers by transferring ₹5,000 per acre. Farmers incurred losses of ₹12,000 per acre due to unseasonal rains or drought but the BRS government never turned its eye towards the distressed farmers. This heartburn continues, he said.

The Minister exuded confidence that Congress would win all the seats in North Telangana as people were bound to reject the BJP that deceived people through false promises and launching nothing on the ground.

