Sridhar Babu criticises BRS leaders for trying to politicise Musi riverfront development  

Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu has criticised the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders for trying to provoke the people against the Musi riverfront development project for their political gains.

The riverfront development project was in fact started during the previous BRS government way back in 2016 and the then government had constituted the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited in 2017. It was the BRS government that released GO Ms. 7 demarcating 50 m abutting riverbed at the buffer zone and it went on to constitute teams of the Revenue and Irrigation departments to identify illegal structures that came up on the riverbed and buffer zone.

The then government constituted an expert committee to identify the maximum flood level discharge of Musi river based on which the buffer zones were identified. “We have not altered the contents of the orders issued by the BRS government and we are following the same GO,” Mr. Sridhar Babu said.

He recalled how former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the then Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao wanted to remove the encroachments on a war footing, but the government had set aside the project subsequently. “The BRS leaders are indulging in mudslinging against the Congress government which is committed to protect the interests of the affected families,” he said charging the opposition leaders with trying to gain political mileage rather than giving constructive suggestions to the government.

Mr. Sridhar Babu recalled how the previous government set aside established procedures and rules like rehabilitation and resettlement package for oustees of Kaleshwaram, Mallannasagar and other projects. “They (BRS leaders) lost power and are trying to gain political mileage over every step taken by the government,” he said.

The Congress government, he said, was against inconveniencing people and was holding consultations with stakeholders at every level. A section of lower level officials who displayed overenthusiasm had been warned and were directed to hold negotiations with the affected families assuring them the measures for their rehabilitation. “Help desks are set up at different levels, including the zonal commissioners’ offices, to explain the affected families about the project and assist them through effective packages,” he said.

The Minister made light of the charge that the government planned to spend ₹1.5 lakh crore over the project and the basic estimates would be prepared after finer aspects like sewerage treatment plants, storm water network and other components were finalised. “They are imagining the costs themselves and trying to create apprehensions among the people,” he said.

