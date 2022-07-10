Sridhar Babu appointed as AICC secretary for Karnataka

Former Minister and Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu has been appointed as the secretary of the All India Congress Committee for Karnataka. He was appointed along with four others by AICC president Sonia Gandhi.

Mr. Sridhar Babu was Education Minister and also served as Civil Supplies Minister in the Congress governments under Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, K. Rosaiah and N. Kiran Kumar Reddy. He presently represents Manthani constituency.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, AICC in charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore, AICC secretary Bose Raju, former Ministers J. Geetha Reddy and P. Sudershan Reddy felicitated him.