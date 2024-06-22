Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy designated as govt. spokespersons

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced that two Cabinet Ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy have been designated as official spokespersons. People especially the media can approach them whenever they need some clarifications relating to the government, he said.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the attempts of some sections, including the media owned by political parties, to create misconceptions about the functioning of the Congress Government in the State. “A section of media including the ones owned by political parties are trying to show the Government in bad light. It has therefore been decided to nominate official spokespersons who will be available to the media at any point of time in case of doubts,” he said.

“The decision has been taken to avoid scope for speculations and interpretations and ensure transparency,” he said.

