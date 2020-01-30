Sribhashyam Vijayasarathi felicitated

Collector K. Shashanka along with Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy and Joint Collector G.V. Shyam Prasad Lal felicitated Sanskrit poet Sribhashyam Vijayasarathi on being conferred with Padma Shri award, at Yagna Varaha Swamy Devasthanam in Karimnagar town on Thursday.

The dignitaries went to the temple, which was founded by Sribhashyam, and felicitated him for bringing reputation to the district by winning the award.

“Sribhashyam’s writings are an inspiration for the youth,” Mr. Shashanka said. He called upon people to read his writings. Tahsildar Venugopal Reddy and others were also present.

Born in March 1936 at Chegurthi village of Karimnagar district, Vijayasarathi had won the Padma Shri in the literature and education category. Though he had his primary education in Urdu medium, he learnt Sanskrit and took to composing poetry at the age of seven.

He composed “Sarada Padakinkini” at the age of 11, “Sabari Paridevanam” at 16 years, “Manorama”, a novel, at 17 years and “Praveena Bharatham” at the age of 18. He made a mark as a poet at an early age of 22.