Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple cancels pujas, sevas

Only free and Sheegra darshan will be allowed in strict adherence to COVID norms

As part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the authorities of Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam have decided to cancel all pujas and sevas held inside the shrine from April 19 to 30.

Only free and Sheegra darshan will be allowed in strict adherence to COVID safety regulations during this period.

The temple administration has already decided not to allow devotees to Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavams and conduct the annual religious fete in a simple manner in the presence of the essential temple staff inside the temple complex.

All kinds of darshans, pujas/sevas, Annadhanam seva will be completely suspended for two days during the annual Sri Sita Rama Tiru Kalyana Mahotsavam and Pattabhisheka Mahotsavam scheduled to be held on April 21 and 22 respectively, according to a press release.

The same guidelines will be implemented in the famous temple at Parnashala in Dummugudem mandal.

Meanwhile, members of Sri Krishna Chaitanya Sangham from Korukonda of Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on Sunday handed over 250 kg “Dashama Koti Goti Talambralu” to the temple staff in Bhadrachalam for the ensuing Sri Sita Rama Tiru Kalyanam.

A group of devotees owing allegiance to Sri Rama Aadyathmika Seva Samithi of Jangareddygudem in Andhra Pradesh arrived in Bhadrachalam on foot as part of a padayatra to present “Goti Talambralu” to the temple deity for the rituals associated with “Tiru Kalyana Mahotsavam” slated for April 21.