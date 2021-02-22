Sri Sitarama Kalyanam to be celebrated in grand manner

The mega religious event was celebrated in a simple manner due to COVID-19 pandemic last year

The district administration has charted out a grand plan to celebrate Sri Sitarama Kalyanam (celestial wedding) in a befitting manner in adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy shrine in Bhadrachalam on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami on April 21.

The mega religious event was celebrated in a simple manner inside the temple complex, devoid of devotees, due to the COVID-19 pandemic in April last year. This time, the authorities have mooted a grand celebration of the “celestial wedding” as per the temple traditions.

Collector M V Reddy on Monday held a review meeting with the heads of the allied government departments in Kothagudem on the arrangements for the forthcoming Vasantha Paksha Tiru Kalyana Brahmotsavams scheduled to be held in the historic shrine in Bhadrachalam from April 13 to 27.

Addressing the meeting, the Collector said elaborate arrangements should be put in place to create a perfect spiritual ambience during the ensuing Brahmotsavams in the temple town. He wanted the authorities to ensure provision of all amenities to the devotees during the mega religious event. He instructed the health authorities to deploy four ambulances, set up 12 health centres and earmark 10 beds at the Government area hospital in Bhadrachalam during the Sri Rama Navami festivities. He said the facility of booking tickets online for the Sita Rama Kalyanam will be launched soon.

The meeting discussed the safety arrangements to be made at the bathing ghats along the Godavari banks, among other measures to ensure smooth conduct of the annual religious fete.

Additional Collector D Anudeep, the temple executive officer Shivaji and others were present.