HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sri Rama ‘Poojita Akshata Kalash’ reaches city

November 08, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Sri Rama ‘Poojita Akshata Kalash’ reached the twin cities after completing the first puja in Ayodhya Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Prana Pratishtha Mahotsava on Tuesday.

VHP joint secretary Ravinuthala Shashidhar and treasurer P. Srinivas Rao - who brought ‘Akshat Kalash’ - were received by seers and Hindutva activists.

A grand procession was taken from the airport to the Karmanghat Hanuman temple. After the completion of puja there, the ‘Akshat Kalash’ was handed over to the VHP State committee, said a press release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.