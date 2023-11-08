Sri Rama ‘Poojita Akshata Kalash’ reaches city

November 08, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Sri Rama ‘Poojita Akshata Kalash’ reached the twin cities after completing the first puja in Ayodhya Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Prana Pratishtha Mahotsava on Tuesday.

VHP joint secretary Ravinuthala Shashidhar and treasurer P. Srinivas Rao - who brought ‘Akshat Kalash’ - were received by seers and Hindutva activists.

A grand procession was taken from the airport to the Karmanghat Hanuman temple. After the completion of puja there, the ‘Akshat Kalash’ was handed over to the VHP State committee, said a press release.