Sri Ram Sagar getting heavy inflows

Sri Ram Sagar Project, lifeline of the north Telangana, is receiving a heavy inflows of water following torrential rains in Maharashtra filling to the brim all the reservoirs on the river Godavari.

The inflows in the project are varying between 46,000 and 49,000 cusecs and it may steadily increase in next few hours as the gates of Gaikwad and Vishnupuri, the major projects upstream were opened, according to SRSP authorities.

At present water level in the project is 1078 ft as against its full reservoir level of 1091 ft. As against its full capacity of 90 tmcf there is 46 tmcf at the time this report was filed. Apart from about 6,000 cusecs of water being released in canals 900 cusecs is flowing in the river.

Nizam Sagar Project, the old one and second major project in the district is also receiving ample inflows of water with two gates of Singur balancing reservoir in Medak reportedly opened to discharge the water as it is full. Water level in the project increased to 1389 ft as against its full reservoir level of 1405 ft. The reservoir contains almost 5 tmcf while its full capacity is 17.30 tmcf.

Meanwhile, all medium irrigation projects (except Ramadugu) such as Koulas, Singeetham, Kalyani and Pocharam are full to their brim.