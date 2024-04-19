Sri Lanka’s Veddas have close genetic affinity with Indian populations: CSIR-CCMB led study

April 19, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Veddas, an indigenous group of people of Sri Lanka, have been found to be having a significant genetic link with the ethnic populations of India despite lacking close linguistic similarities, according to scientists from CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here and four other research institutions after a comprehensive analysis of high resolution of autosomal and mitochondrial genomes.

“Veddas... are among the least studied indigenous populations in Sri Lanka. They have long intrigued scientists and historians alike due to their unique linguistic and cultural characteristics. This study, therefore, unravels the mysteries of their genetic origins and affinities with Indian populations,” said senior author and CCMB’s JC Bose Fellow K. Thangaraj in an official release on Friday.

“Our autosomal analyses suggest a close genetic connection between the Veddas and Indian ethnic populations speaking various tongues, pointing towards a deep-rooted history that predates linguistic diversifications,” said molecular anthropologist at Benarus Hindu University-Varanasi Gyaneshwer Chaubey.

Another researcher, Ruwandi Ranasingh from Colombo University (Sri Lanka), explained that the “Maternal DNA analysis supports the existence of an ancient link, reinforcing the notion of a shared genetic heritage”. The study proposes that Veddas have undergone genetic drift and a recent bottleneck, resulting in a unique genetic makeup with limited gene flow from neighbouring Sinhalese and Sri Lankan Tamil populations, he said.

This unique discovery challenges the conventional isolation-by-distance model and underscores the distinct demographic history of Veddas, pointed out another researcher Anjana Welikala. CCMB director Vinay Nandicoori said the implications of the research are vast, offering novel perspectives on the demographic history of not only Sri Lanka but also the broader South Asian region.

Other scientists of the study, including Shailesh Desai, Prajjval Pratap Singh, Amal Fernando, George van Driem, Gamini Adikari and Kamani Tennekoon, some of whom are from University of Bern (Switzerland) and University of Kelaniya (Sri Lanka), observed that it underscores the complex mosaic of human migration and genetic diversity in South Asia.

The study reveals how Veddas have preserved their genetic identity over millennia despite massive cultural and linguistic changes around them. These valuable insights will contribute to a better understanding of genetic diversity in South Asia, foster a deeper appreciation for the unique cultural and genetic heritage of the Vedda people. The study, published recently in the journal Mitochondrion, can be found on https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1567724924000424