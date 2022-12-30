Sri Lanka’s Sigiriya among regional art forms to be showcased at Buddhavanam

December 30, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

Buddhist narrative in regional art form will be showcased at Buddhavanam, the Buddhist theme park at Nagarjunasagar, shortly.

A new initiative of illustrating the life and mission of the Buddha, patrons of Buddhism, Buddhist philosophers, advent of Buddhism in Telugu speaking areas as mentioned in Parayabavagga of Suttanipata, Jataka tales, and the life of Acharya Nagarjuna, among others, inside the dome on the first floor of the Mahastupa is on the anvil, says special officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah.

Recently, artists representing Nakashi painting from Cheryala and Batik of Siddipet, Kalamkari of Srikalahasti, Andhra Pradesh, Madhubani of Bihar and Sigiriya style from Kelaniya, Sri Lanka, had a meeting with the Buddhavanam team. The artists have made spontaneous sketches and explained the process of executing the art works, including making chemical free natural earthly colours, and submitted the tentative cost estimates for the project.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Laxmaiah said that it was a regular practice that Buddhist themes are painted on the walls and ceilings of Buddhist temples at places like Ajanta caves, Mahabodhi temple, Bodhgaya and Mulagandhakutivihara, Sarnath, Shanti stupa and Sigiriya, Dambulla and Kelaniya Buddhist viharas in Sri Lanka.

“We want to have the age old Buddhist tradition of depicting Buddhist narratives in the Mahastupa of Buddhavanam to augment the number of tourists,” he said.

After the execution of art works, Buddhavanam will also offer some facilities to the artists like allocating separate stalls for them to sell their products through live demonstration. “This will not only boost Buddhist tourism but also give a new lease of life to the age-old regional art traditions,” Buddhist expert consultant at Buddhavanam E. Sivanagi Reddy said .

Buddhavanam is a prestigious project taken up in an area of 279 acres on the northern bank of Krishna river in Nagarjunasagar by the Telangana government to develop tourism in the State. The Centre had sanctioned the project as part of developing an integrated Buddhist Circuit to attract large number of domestic and international tourists particularly from South East Asia.