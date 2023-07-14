Sri Chaitanya’s B.S. Rao passes away

July 14, 2023 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chairman of the Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, B.S. Rao passed away here on Thursday afternoon.

He was found unconscious after he fell in the bathroom at his home and was immediately shifted to Apollo Hospitals where he was pronounced brought dead. His daughter, Sushma, said that they were not aware whether he had a heart attack and fell. His final rites will be held in Tadigadapa in Vijayawada on Friday. He leaves behind two daughters while his wife passed away a few years ago.

Dr. Rao, considered a pioneer in medical and engineering coaching in the two Telugu States over the last 25 years, had spread his institutions across the country after achieving success here. He fulfilled the dream of many Telugu parents seeing their wards in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) through his institutions giving them confidence that guidance, hard work and commitment can pave way entry into IITs and not just talent.

A doctor by profession, Dr. Rao practised in England and Iran before coming back to his native Andhra Pradesh to start the Sri Chaitanya Junior College for Girls in Vijayawada in 1986. His wife, who was also a doctor, partnered with him in running the institutions. Today the Sri Chaitanya group runs 321 junior colleges, 322 techno-schools, and 107 CBSE schools in various States. More than 8.5 lakh students are enrolled in them.