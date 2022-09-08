Sri Chaitanya, Narayana students excel in NEET

The NEET (UG) exam results saw Telugu students bagging good ranks this year though not many were in the top 10 ranks with Errabelli Siddarth Rao securing the fifth rank at the all India level in the open category.

Majority of the rankers from the Telugu states were from the institutions belonging to the Narayana Group and Sri Chaitanya Institutions. A statement from Sri Chaitanya institutions said that its students bagged top ranks in all categories, including Jadhav Varad Vaibhav (2nd), Gulla Harsha Vardhan Naidu (3rd), Errabelli Siddarth Rao (5th), Arpith Narang (7th) and Krishna S.R. (8th).

In the open category, the institute got 17 ranks in the top 100, while it got 14 people in the top 10 ranks and 69 in top 100, including all categories. “This stands as a remarkable feat as the most number of seats in top national medical colleges would be seized by Sri Chaitanya students,” said Sushma Boppana, academic director of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution.

Founder of Sri Chaitanya B.S. Rao said that a centralised in-house process for curriculum and content development and robust practising and monitoring were the reasons for success. “In fact, about 27% of doctors in AIIMS are from Sri Chaitanya.”

Topper from Narayana

The Narayana group said six of their students figured in the all India top 10 ranks, 29 in the top 100 and 324 in the top 1,000 including all categories. Directors of Narayana Group P. Sharani Narayana and P. Sindhura Narayana said that all India first ranker Tanishka was their student.

Narayana students have created a sensation across the country by securing all India first rank (Tanishka DLP) in NEET, they said in a statement, adding that the ranks were due to the meticulously designed ‘Star CO and N-40’ programmes.

Dr. Sindhura said that the CBSE-based curriculum has tremendously helped the students to secure top ranks.